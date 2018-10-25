The McRib is back – and you can get it delivered!

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year. With the McRib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s.”