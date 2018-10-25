FIRST ALERT: Friday brings soggy, chilly weather; up to an inch of rain possible

The rain will come in waves Friday, so there will be some breaks here and there as we go through the day. We could see anywhere from .3” of rain up to 1” in a few locations, especially in the northern and western Midlands. Highest rain chances will be in the morning through the early evening. By your Friday night, as low pressure moves farther north, the rain will begin to let up a bit, but the clouds will stick around. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.