FIRST ALERT: Friday brings soggy, chilly weather; up to an inch of rain possible

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Friday is an Alert Day! We’re tracking chilly temperatures and a good chance of rain. Some areas could even see up to an inch of rain before the end of the day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday is an Alert Day.
· An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain to the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy in pockets.
· We could see anywhere from .3” of rain up to 1” in a few spots, especially in the northern and western Midlands.
· The rain will let up by Friday night. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Saturday. Most areas will be dry. Highs will be in the 60s.
· More sunshine moves in for Sunday with highs near 70.
First Alert Weather Story:
An area of low pressure will slide up the South Carolina coast through Friday, giving way to widespread rain across the Midlands. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question, especially for areas closer to the coast. Regardless of storms, there will be pockets of heavy rain as we go through the day. Watch out for some localized flooding on the roads.
The rain will come in waves Friday, so there will be some breaks here and there as we go through the day. We could see anywhere from .3” of rain up to 1” in a few locations, especially in the northern and western Midlands. Highest rain chances will be in the morning through the early evening. By your Friday night, as low pressure moves farther north, the rain will begin to let up a bit, but the clouds will stick around. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.
Some isolated showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are at 20% for now. Your Saturday will not be a washout. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Some peeks of sun are possible through the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s. More sunshine is expected Sunday with highs near 70.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds: E 5 mph.
Thursday: Clouds Build. Late Night Showers Possible (20%) Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and Rainy (90%). Even Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.
