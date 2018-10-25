First Alert Forecast: Chilly, Wet Friday On The Way

24 Hours Away from A Wet, Frigid Friday!
Increasing clouds today, as cool High pressure will breakdown allowing for Low pressure developing along the Gulf of Mexico to move across the southeast and off our coast late tonight through the day on Friday. This will bring widespread showers and rain for much of Friday into early Saturday morning. Not sold that we’ll see as much rain as some of the models are saying. Still, about an inch would not surprise me (some models have said 3 inches or more…that’s not likely with this system) High pressure to the North will set up a Wedge…giving us a Northeast wind. With both the High and the Low doing their jobs so efficiently (said with a frown on my face) look for breezy, raw, wet conditions much of the day tomorrow.
The system will quickly move out of the areas and head to the Northeast (bringing the first Nor’easter to that area…more rain and wind than snow) If the Wedge holds (and it will some) we’ll see below normal temperatures with some sun and a few hit and miss showers over the weekend.
High pressure builds back into the state next week with warmer temperatures and more Carolina sunshine.
Weather Headlines:
- Wonderful Fall day early, giving way to increasing clouds
- Wet, breezy and raw for Friday. Rain likely
- Mostly cloudy and cool weekend with some sun
- More sun than clouds and warmer temperatures next week
Forecast:
Today: Increasing clouds…cool. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Rain likely late. Lows upper 40s Rain chance 80%
Friday: Periods or showers and rain. Breezy and chilly. High Near 50. Rain chance 100%
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.