First Alert Forecast: Chilly, Wet Friday On The Way

Increasing clouds today, as cool High pressure will breakdown allowing for Low pressure developing along the Gulf of Mexico to move across the southeast and off our coast late tonight through the day on Friday. This will bring widespread showers and rain for much of Friday into early Saturday morning. Not sold that we’ll see as much rain as some of the models are saying. Still, about an inch would not surprise me (some models have said 3 inches or more…that’s not likely with this system) High pressure to the North will set up a Wedge…giving us a Northeast wind. With both the High and the Low doing their jobs so efficiently (said with a frown on my face) look for breezy, raw, wet conditions much of the day tomorrow.