Deputies investigate after woman punched in the face, robbed at her home in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County are investigating after a woman was assaulted and robbed at her home.
The incident happened Tuesday morning at a home on Rustic Street in Orangeburg.
According to the incident report, the woman woke up around 8 a.m. to the smell of gasoline and called her sister to look around the property.
She heard her sister yelling at someone on the street. When the woman opened her back door, someone punched her in the face.
The woman says that person then took her cell phone and left. She declined medical attention and didn’t want to press charges since the offender has warrants already.
However, she said she wants her phone back.
