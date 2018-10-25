Boan vs Bell in the race for Kershaw County sheriff

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Kershaw County voters will choose a new sheriff in the upcoming general election.
Democrat Anthony Bell will go up against Republican Lee Boan November 6.
Both candidates tell WIS that there’s one issue that matters most and that’s bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement.
“We need to increase our community relations. We need to get back into community-oriented policing. I think that’s a real big topic. The community, they’re feeling a little disconnect with law enforcement these days and that’s kind of going on on a national side,” said Boan who is currently the captain of operations at the Camden Police Department.
Bell is working as a substitute teacher but says he has more than 31 years of law enforcement experience.
“I’m bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities and the school - especially our youth. Our youth are afraid of the police and I’m trying to bridge that gap where they come back to the police and understand that we’re here to protect them, not hurt them,” Bell said.
There’s still time to meet the candidates ahead of the election, November 6.
Boan is having a Meet & Greet Tuesday, October 30, at the Bethune Woman’s Club from 6 – 8 p.m.
Bell will have a Meet & Greet Friday, November 2, at Camden High School from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
