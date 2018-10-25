ALERT DAY FRIDAY: Soggy and chilly Friday, up to an inch of rain possible for some

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day. We’re tracking a good chance of rain. In fact, some areas could see up to an inch of rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain to the Midlands Friday.
· The rain could be heavy in pockets.
· We could see anywhere from .3” of rain up to 1” in a few spots, especially in the northern and western Midlands.
· Rain will let up by Friday night.
· Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s Friday.
· A few isolated showers are possible Saturday.
First Alert Weather Story
We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will slide up the South Carolina coast through Friday. Low pressure will deliver widespread to the Midlands. An isolated thunderstorm is not out of the question, especially for areas closer to the coast.
Some of the rain will be heavy in pockets, so be careful on the roads.
We could see anywhere from .3” of rain up to 1” in a few locations, especially in the northern and western Midlands.
Highest rain chances will be in the morning through the early evening. By your Friday night, as low pressure moves farther north, the rain will begin to let up a bit, but the clouds will stick around.
High temperatures will only reach the 40s and 50s Friday.
By Saturday, our weather will slowly improve. Still, we’ll see clouds around and a stray shower or two due to some wrap around moisture. High temperatures will be in the 60s.
