6th annual Hats Off fundraiser to raise money for cancer survivor

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - You’re invited to the 6th annual Hats Off fundraiser!
For the last six years, Forest Acres salon owner Kiah Creed has rallied around the cancer community. He had already formed a close relationship with client Frances Reynolds when she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time in 2011. Kiah decided to throw a birthday bash for Frances as a way to honor her, and over the last five years it’s grown into an annual event called Hats Off to Cancer Survivors.
To date it has raised nearly $40,000 for the South Carolina Oncology Associates (SCOA) Cares Foundation. Frances has been so touched by Kiah’s efforts, she nominated him last year as a Community Builder in partnership with Mungo Homes.
WIS TV surprised Kiah while he was working at the salon. He was given a $1,000 donation from the Michael J. Mungo Foundation and he donated that to SCOA.
The Hats Off fundraiser always honors a particular cancer survivor. This year’s honoree will be Suzanne Hawkins Duff. The Hats Off event is at Oh! Salon at 4600 Forest Drive. The $25 ticket includes food and drinks.
There’s a photo booth, silent auction and more. Tombo Grille will provide pink Prosecco punch.
The after party will be held across the street at Tombo Grille at 4517 Forest Drive. The Hats Off fundraiser is Thursday, October 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets at the door are $25.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.