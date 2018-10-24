Sumter Police searching for 3 men in connection to trailer theft from Sumter business

By Warren Stocker | October 24, 2018 at 4:26 PM EST - Updated October 24 at 4:26 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Sumter Police are asking for the community’s help identifying three men caught on video stealing a utility trailer.

The trailer was taken from Ron's Used Cars located at 756 Bultman Drive between 5 p.m. October 15. and 5:30 a.m. October 16.

Officers say the black enclosed trailer, which was packed with furniture, is 8 feet by 16 feet and had a diamond plate on the front.

One of the men involved was wearing a T-shirt with blue jeans and a baseball cap. Another was wearing a T-shirt with khaki shorts and the third man was shirtless and wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

