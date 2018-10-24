Sumter Police searching for 3 men in connection to trailer theft from Sumter business

Police are asking for your help to identify three men captured on video surveillance during the theft of a utility trailer from a Bultman Drive business between 5 p.m. Oct. 15. and 5:30 a.m. Oct. 16. The black enclosed trailer, packed with furniture, was reported stolen from Ron's Used Cars, 756 Bultman Drive. It is described as 8 feet by 16 feet and had a diamond plate on the front. One of the men involved was wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap; another was wearing a T-shirt, khaki shorts; and the other was shirtless and wearing blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by logging onto www.P3tips.com and clicking on the “Submit a New Tip” tab or by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple and Android devices.