Several Midlands high school football teams move their games to Thursday

Teams look to avoid inclement weather forecasted for Friday night

By Emery Glover | October 23, 2018 at 7:04 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 7:04 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With the Friday’s chance of rain increasing day by day, several high school football teams in the Midlands are now opting to move their games up a day.

The South Carolina High School League announced Thursday that 66 teams across the state will now play on Thursday to avoid the inclement weather forecasted for Friday. Of those teams, 18 from the Midlands will be in action.

Some teams from the South Carolina Independent School Association have also opted to play on Thursday as well.

Here’s a look at the schedule changes below:

7 p.m. THURSDAY

Keenan at Camden

Gilbert at Pelion

Hammond at Heathwood

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen

7:30 p.m. THURSDAY

Saluda at Batesburg-Leesville

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

McBee at Lamar

Andrew Jackson at Lee Central

River Bluff at Lexington

South Aiken at Midland Valley

Lancaster at Ridge View

Columbia at Eau Claire (played at Keenan)

Richland Northeast at Westwood

***This list will be updated throughout the week.

