Several Midlands high school football teams move their games to Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With the Friday’s chance of rain increasing day by day, several high school football teams in the Midlands are now opting to move their games up a day.
The South Carolina High School League announced Thursday that 66 teams across the state will now play on Thursday to avoid the inclement weather forecasted for Friday. Of those teams, 18 from the Midlands will be in action.
Some teams from the South Carolina Independent School Association have also opted to play on Thursday as well.
Here’s a look at the schedule changes below:
7 p.m. THURSDAY
Keenan at Camden
Gilbert at Pelion
Hammond at Heathwood
Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen
7:30 p.m. THURSDAY
Saluda at Batesburg-Leesville
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
McBee at Lamar
Andrew Jackson at Lee Central
River Bluff at Lexington
South Aiken at Midland Valley
Lancaster at Ridge View
Columbia at Eau Claire (played at Keenan)
Richland Northeast at Westwood
***This list will be updated throughout the week.
