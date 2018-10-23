Owners make bucket list for dog with terminal cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Losing a pet is something no one ever wants to go through. But when one Wilmington family learned their beloved 14-year-old Parson Russell Terrier, named Jack, was given only two months to live, they decided to make the most out of it by making a bucket list for him.
Jack was diagnosed with a terminal cancer Oct.1 and is estimated to only make it until Christmas, give or take a few weeks.
Jack’s owners created a list of all the things they thought he may like to do in the last couple months of his life. Some of those things include a boat ride, a ride in a police car, a picnic at a park, and taking him to a petting zoo, among many other things.
The Millers posted Jack’s story on Facebook with pictures of his bucket list and the community immediately stepped in to help check some of the items off his list.
“The outreach and support from the community has been pretty overwhelming and humbling to say the least,” Jeremy Miller said.
Some people in the community have already helped check a couple things off Jack’s list. He went on a boat ride to Masonboro Island and a woman with some animals on her farm has offered to let Jack come visit. Kevin Murphy with Ocean Cure has even reached out to offer Jack a surfing lesson.
Miller feels like he owes this to Jack because the four-legged-friend has helped him and his family through some of their toughest times.
“He’s my brother. He’s my best friend. He’s gotten me through my darkest times,” Miller said. “He’s gotten a lot of us through our darkest times. But he doesn’t ask for anything. All he asks for is your love. That’s what it boils down to. He’s just, he’s everything. He’s our world.”
If you would like to follow Jack’s journey as he checks items off his bucket list, you can follow his Facebook page by clicking this link.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.