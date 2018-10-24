Officials looking for stolen trailer in Sumter County

Officials are looking for a stolen trailer in Sumter
By WIS News 10 Staff | October 24, 2018 at 4:57 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 4:57 AM

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County need your help finding a stolen trailer.

They say the trailer was taken Monday from a home on Sun Valley Drive in Sumter. It is a white 2005 Bendron Titan trailer with a ladder rack on it.

The owner says it was converted into a camper and has a couch, TV and AC unit inside.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

