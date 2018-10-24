Lexington teen charged after making social media threats against school

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A Lexington County teen has been charged after making threats against Pelion High School.
18-year-old Robert Hunter Jacob Woods, a Pelion High student, admitted to deputies that he created multiple social media profiles to make threats of a mass shooting against the school, according to an arrest warrant.
“A concerned Pelion High student made us aware of the social media messages,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “After we spoke with the student, we worked with Lexington One security officials to conduct a thorough investigation and eventually identified Woods as the user behind the account posting the threats.”
Woods is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.
