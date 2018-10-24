Irmo Police make several arrests at Chadford Rd. checkpoint

IRMO, SC (WIS) - Irmo Police arrested several people on Tuesday night as they conducted a road checkpoint.
Marcus B. Taylor, 22, of Irmo entered a checkpoint being conducted by Irmo Police officers on the 1600 Block of Chadford Road near Crossthorn Road. While requesting Taylor’s driver’s license, officers were able to recover several grams of marijuana from his vehicle.
Taylor was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and PWID within Proximity of a School/Church.
Additionally, Irmo Police officers made several other arrests during the 2 hour checkpoint.
Three people were charged for Driving Under Suspension. Three were charged for Driving without a License and 1 was arrested for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle.
Two people were charged on Child Restraint Violations.
There were 5 warnings issued for minor vehicle equipment violations. Approximately 150 cars were checked by officers at the checkpoint.
