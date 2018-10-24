Gamecocks announce second ACC opponent at BB&T Ballpark

The game against the Wolfpack is a new one, but it was first reported on this site on October 3. The matchup between South Carolina and N.C. State will take place on April 2 at BB&T Ballpark. South Carolina will be the home team when facing the Wolfpack, a team it scrimmaged this fall. That scrimmage was rained out after just a few innings and could not be rescheduled. The Gamecocks were able to win the rain-shortened game at Founders Park. It will be the first time the two teams have met since the arrival of head coach Mark Kingston.