Gamecocks announce second ACC opponent at BB&T Ballpark

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina has announced a pair of meetings this season in Charlotte against North Carolina schools. The Gamecocks, coming off a Super Regional berth that saw the team fall one game short of the College World Series, will take on both North Carolina and N.C. State at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. The stadium is home of the Charlotte Knights, the Triple A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
The game against the Tar Heels is part of a now-yearly meeting between the two border state flagship institutions. The Tar Heels have won the first three meetings in the neutral site series. This year, the game will be played on April 16.
The game against the Wolfpack is a new one, but it was first reported on this site on October 3. The matchup between South Carolina and N.C. State will take place on April 2 at BB&T Ballpark. South Carolina will be the home team when facing the Wolfpack, a team it scrimmaged this fall. That scrimmage was rained out after just a few innings and could not be rescheduled. The Gamecocks were able to win the rain-shortened game at Founders Park. It will be the first time the two teams have met since the arrival of head coach Mark Kingston.
South Carolina will return to the baseball field to conclude fall practice this week. The final scrimmage of the fall is scheduled for this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Founders Park. As usual, the scrimmage is free and is open to the public. Stay tuned for further updates from TheBigSpur.com on the South Carolina baseball program.
Below is the press release from the University of South Carolina Department of Athletics Communications and Public Relations:
The University of South Carolina baseball team will play a pair of games at BB&T Ballpark, home of the Charlotte Knights, in 2019. The Gamecocks will face North Carolina State on Tuesday, April 2 and North Carolina on Tuesday, April 16, the Knights announced tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 23). Both games have a 7 p.m. first pitch.
The Gamecocks will be the home team in the matchup with the Wolfpack, while the Tar Heels will be the home team on the scoreboard on the 16th.
This will be the fourth-straight season the Gamecocks and Tar Heels will meet at BB&T Ballpark, while this is the first meeting between South Carolina and NC State in Charlotte. The two teams did face off in a fall scrimmage at Founders Park last month.
The Knights announced nine games in their Collegiate Baseball Series this evening. Tickets for all the games will go on sale at a later date. The full 2019 South Carolina baseball schedule will be announced Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 24).
