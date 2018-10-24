First Alert Forecast: Get ready for some rain and cooler temperatures!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Enjoy the dry, warm weather! We’re tracking rain and much cooler weather by Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We will see increasing clouds on your Thursday. Highs will cool into the mid 60s.
· An area of low pressure will track along the South Carolina coast Friday, giving way to a cold rain. Rain chances have grown to 90% Friday.
· Isolated showers are possible Saturday (20%). We’re not expecting a washout.
· Highs on Friday will fall into the mid 50s. By Saturday, highs will be in the lower 60s.
· A mix of sun and clouds is expected Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. Make sure you bundle up, too! We’re expecting low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
On Thursday, we’ll start the day with filtered sunshine. Then, as we move through the day, expect the clouds to build ahead of an area of low pressure that will track along the northern Gulf Coast. Most of the day will be dry. A few showers might creep in late Thursday night, but the bulk of the rain will move in Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s.
Let’s talk about Friday. Low pressure will track toward South Carolina through the day, giving way to widespread rainfall during the morning and into the afternoon. Some of the rain will start to let up a bit by your Friday evening. Rain chances have grown to 90%, and some of the rain could be heavy at times, so keep that in mind. At this time, most areas could see between .5” and .75” of rain. Some areas could even see up to an inch of rain. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.
Some isolated showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are at 20% for now. Your Saturday will not be a washout. Highs will be in the lower 60s. More sunshine is expected Sunday with highs near 70.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Chilly. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds: E 5 mph.
Thursday: Clouds Build. Late Night Showers Possible (20%) Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and Rainy (90%). Even Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.
