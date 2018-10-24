First Alert Forecast: Get ready for some rain and cooler temperatures!

Let’s talk about Friday. Low pressure will track toward South Carolina through the day, giving way to widespread rainfall during the morning and into the afternoon. Some of the rain will start to let up a bit by your Friday evening. Rain chances have grown to 90%, and some of the rain could be heavy at times, so keep that in mind. At this time, most areas could see between .5” and .75” of rain. Some areas could even see up to an inch of rain. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.