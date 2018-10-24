FIRST ALERT: Big cool-down coming towards the end of the week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Today will feature temperatures that eventually will make it into the low 70s for the afternoon with a little more sunshine than what we saw Tuesday. Temps will be in the 40s for the AM but watch for a little fog out there too. The good news is the wind will not be too strong and we’ll be staying dry as well.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- 40s around the Midlands this morning with a few passing clouds
- Highs this afternoon will make it into the low to mid 70s with more sunshine than Tuesday
- Average high this time of the year is around 74 degrees, so today will be seasonable
- We likely stay dry through Thursday but by Friday and into the weekend the shower chances increase
- We’re also expecting another big cool-down towards the end of the week with highs in the 50s and low 60s!
Well the good news is that the coldest morning over the next several days was Monday as we’re expecting temperatures to stay around normal today before another cool-down is expected.
Unfortunately, the big cool-down is expected by Thursday into the weekend.
Expect sun and clouds today and dry skies due to high pressure being in control of our weather. Highs will get into the low to mid 70s today which will certainly feel nicer than those 30s Monday morning.
As we move into the second half of the workweek, another cool-down is expected. With a northerly wind and more clouds in place for Thursday, highs will only be in the 60s. Rain chances look to increase Thursday night into Friday which will keep our temps even lower. Highs on Friday and Saturday will only be in the mid 50s to around 60!! Friday looks to be a wet and raw day too. We’ll be watching!
Rain chances for Friday are around 70% but as of right now the weekend looks to stay cool with clouds around and a 30% chance for showers early Saturday AM.
Weather Forecast:
Today: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the low 70s
Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the 40s
Thursday: Cool again with more clouds than sunshine and highs in the 60s
Friday: Clouds and raw with rain around. Highs only in the 50s with a stiff breeze from the ENE
Saturday: Showers for the morning with a touch more sunshine for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60
