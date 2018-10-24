Family blames intersection after child ejected from vehicle in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 7-year-old girl and her mother are recovering from a serious traffic collision involving a tractor-trailer that sent the young child flying into the wall of a nearby building on Monday in Lexington County.
The second grader was released from the hospital Wednesday evening. Her mother, however, is still recovering at Palmetto Health Richland.
Family members are now saying the intersection where the crash happened isn’t safe.
“It broke my heart because I felt like I almost lost my family and those are the two most important people in my life,” Pryscilla Ponce said.
Her mother and sister had just left her house Monday afternoon when they were involved in a devastating accident in Lexington County.
Pryscilla Ponce says her mother and sister had just left her house before this happened Monday afternoon in Lexington County.
“It just happened so fast. They literally were just at my house. They were playing. They were laughing and left happy and it just happened in a matter of seconds,” Pryscilla said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was traveling west on Calks Ferry Road when the passenger side was hit by a tractor-trailer driving east on U.S. 178. Julia Ponce, 39, was trapped inside the car, but her daughter, Elizabeth, had been ejected and thrown into the wall of a nearby building.
Her sister says she found out through a frantic phone call her mother placed shortly after the accident.
“I got a call from my mom screaming and crying saying like, ‘Pryscilla, I just got in a car wreck. Liz is laying in the road. My sister, she had a fractured skull. She did fracture her hip,” Pryscilla said.
The family says this has all been a lot for a second grader to handle.
“She’s a little more quiet now. She’s to herself. She used to be more energetic. So, she’s a little scared,” Pryscilla said.
She now blames the intersection at Calks Ferry Road and U-S 178 for the accident - an area she says already has a bad reputation.
“There’s no street light there at all and I feel like if it was then this wouldn’t have happened,” Pryscilla said.
Pryscilla’s sister is now back home, but their mother is still recovering from multiple broken ribs and a fractured shoulder. Her family expects her to be in the hospital another week.
Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
