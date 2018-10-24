Fallen SC Trooper Keith Rebman honored one year after death

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -Wednesday marks one year since South Carolina trooper Keith Rebman Junior was killed in the line of duty.
Trooper Rebman was in the emergency lane of Interstate 385 in Greenville county when his patrol car was hit from behind by a pickup truck.
Officials say the driver, Tuan Trinh, fell asleep behind the wheel and was going 65 miles per hour when he hit Trooper Rebman.
Last month, a memorial intersection sign was put up just off the interstate to honor the fallen trooper. A dedication ceremony will be held Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at Morningside Chapel.
