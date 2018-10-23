Coroner identifies body found in car in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The body found in a car Tuesday in Berkeley County has been identified.
Richard Patterson, 24, of St. Stephen was found in the trunk, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say around 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the 800 block of Mendel Rivers Road near Moody Lane for a report of an abandoned vehicle on private property.
Deputies were inspecting the vehicle and reported seeing an unidentified deceased person inside.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and detectives are actively investigating the case.
