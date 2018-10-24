APNewsBreak: US mediation expert to push Venezuela talks

Tull said that ideally the government and opposition will each send eight representatives comprised of a mix of Boston Group veterans and surrogates new to the workshops focused on creating a "safe space" for future dialogue but not outright negotiations — at least not for now. Among the newcomers Maduro will send is Gov. Rafael Lacava, a key intermediary in the Holt saga, and Miranda state Gov. Hector Rodriguez, according to a person familiar with the event but who spoke on the condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss details.