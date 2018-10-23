Wonnum ‘can’t wait’ to get back on the field for the Gamecocks

“Obviously, he is a very productive player in his two years here at South Carolina,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “You see a lot of people offensively attack our edges defensively in my opinion. In the run game, he adds another dimension to us as far as a pass rusher is concerned. But I would say more than anything, from a leadership standpoint or presence standpoint, (he is) a guy that has a lot of respect in the locker room. He is one of three players in school history that has been voted a team captain in his true sophomore year. That says a lot about the respect D.J. has in the locker room and the type of young man he is. When he is on the practice field, the way he practices, the way he goes about his business, he helps our team improve and get better.”