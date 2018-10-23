Transgender community worried about the loss of federal protections after NYT leaks alleged memo

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Protests have erupted in front of the White House after a report from the New York Times claiming they’d gotten a hold of an alleged leaked memo from the Department of Health and Human Services that would change federal guidelines regarding gender.
Clayanita Rowson is currently going through a non-binary gender transition right here in the Midlands, and Rowson said if what’s in this memo is true, this could be a huge blow to the transgender community.
"Them taking it from us is almost taking out humanity away," Rowson said. "To take those steps backwards? There's no good that's going to come from it. No good."
The New York Times reports that the alleged memo legally defines gender biologically based on the genitalia a person is born with. The times quotes the alleged memo saying it would be determined "on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.
"I almost wonder like, why?” Rowson questioned. “It's not hurting y’all at all. Why can't you just let somebody else live their peace and live their happiness?"
If what's alleged in the New York Times report is true, people are concerned policies that once covered transgender people under Title IX gender discrimination policies could be reversed.
President Trump spoke on trans-rights today saying, “We’re looking at it. We have a lot of different concepts right now. They have a lot of different things happening with respect to transgender right now. You know that as well as I do. We’re looking at it very seriously.”
Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services declined to make a statement on the report, saying they wouldn't comment on "alleged leaked documents."
"I genuinely just want people to not be afraid to be…to be themselves,” Rowson said. “Everybody needs to live their own truth.”
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.