WATCH LIVE: S.C. Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing returns home

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -The South Carolina Air National Guard will welcome home approximately 200 Airmen on Tuesday.
They are returning from a successful Southwest Asia Air Expeditionary Force rotation that lasted nearly four months with the 407th Air Expeditionary Group. Swamp Fox pilots and F-16 fighter jets are expected to return a couple of days later.
The 169FW deployed for an Air Expeditionary Force rotation in support of U.S. Central Command and Air Forces Central in the ongoing fight against violent extremist organizations.
