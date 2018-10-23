Police chase ends after vehicle crashes into a fire hydrant on St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A suspect is in custody after a chase in Richland County ended with a vehicle crashing into a fire hydrant.
Deputies say they tried to make contact with a suspicious vehicle around 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of St. Andrews Road.
The two people inside of the vehicle took off. One of the two suspects left the scene on foot.
The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and the suspect inside was caught after a brief foot chase.
At this time, it is unclear if the suspect who ran was apprehended.
No injuries were reported from the incident and no charges have been announced at this time.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.