Muschamp ‘very confident’ Gamecocks will play 12th game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Ever since South Carolina’s game against Marshall was cancelled back in September, fans have wanted to know if the Gamecocks will find a new opponent.
While that hasn’t been determined at this point, Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks are certain they’ll have one more game to play this year.
“I'm very confident we will be playing here on December 1,” said Muschamp. “I don't know against who; that’s for Coach Tanner. I'll let him handle that.”
There may not be an opponent in place just yet, but players have been told to expect one more contest following the Clemson game.
“We’re playing December 1,” Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams told reporters on Tuesday. “We don’t know who we’re playing, but Coach Muschamp has been clear that we’re probably going to play on December 1.”
North Carolina State was in the same boat previously after having their contest against West Virginia canceled due to Hurricane Florence. Now, the Wolfpack will play East Carolina on December 1.
As for South Carolina, their focus will be on Tennessee this weekend. They’ll take on the Vols at 7:30 Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
