Judge to decide on settlement involving former Tri-County Co-Op board

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A judge will decide on a settlement involving the former Tri-County Co-Op board.
That settlement was reached back in August saying the board of trustees would resign. It also said a lawsuit against the cooperative would be dropped and members would not file any civil lawsuits against the co-op or its customers.
But the law firm representing customers says the settlement isn’t fair because it would take away their chance to pursue individual damages.
The judge will have the choice to approve the settlement, change it or throw it out.
A decision could possibly come on Tuesday.
That hearing starts at 10 a.m. at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.
