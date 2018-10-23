Greater Lexington Chamber to host first dinner on Lake Murray Dam

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - The Greater Lexington Chamber announced a new event coming to Lexington County next year called “Dinner On The Dam”.
Organizers say the celebration will feature Midlands businesses and is expected to bring over one thousand people together to dine on Certified SC Grown meals while enjoying a view of the Lake Murray dam.
"You're going to have an incredible dining experience that night. Southern Way Catering always does a fantastic job", said Greater Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center representative Troy Simpson. "They're going to do everything from seafood to steak dishes to chicken. It's going to be well worth your time to come that evening."
Dinner on the Dam will be held on April 7th.
Tickets are $99 for general admission and can be purchased at www.lexingtonsc.org. Tickets include entry to the event and all food and drinks available.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.