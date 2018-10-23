GA man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex trafficking of minor in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A Georgia man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor in Lexington County, SC.
In April 2017, law enforcement received a tip that a 16-year-old girl was asking people at a gas station on Fish Hatchery Road in Lexington County if they wanted to engage in sexual activities.
Deputies responded and the minor told them that Edward Morris Greenwood was making her have sex with men and she was forced to give him the money she received. Greenwood was found in a car in the gas station parking lot.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted armed robbery and received a concurrent 12 year sentence.
Greenwood will have to register as a sex offender once released.
