First Alert Forecast: Much cooler weather is headed our way, along with some rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking much cooler weather headed our way. Rain is also in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Wednesday brings sunshine and highs in the low 70s.
· We’ll see increasing clouds Thursday. Highs will cool into the mid 60s.
· An area of low pressure will track closer to South Carolina by Friday, giving way to a cold rain Friday and possibly into early Saturday.
· Rain chances are around 70% Friday, then down to 30% Saturday.
· Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s. By Saturday, highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, the clouds we’ve seen most of the day will move out, giving way to mostly clear conditions. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.
Your Wednesday brings another day of warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of an area of low pressure that will track along the northern Gulf Coast. Most of the day should be dry.
However, sometime after midnight Thursday through the day Friday, low pressure will spread a cold rain over the Midlands. Right now, rain chances are around 70% for your Friday. If you have any outdoor plans, you might want to have a backup plan. We’ll keep an eye on the forecast. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50s Friday.
Some showers are possible early in the day Saturday. Rain chances are at 30% for now. Your Saturday will not be a washout. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tonight: Clouds Move Out. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: N 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High temperatures in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Increasing Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.