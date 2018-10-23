Confidence on the rise as Clemson prepares for road test vs. FSU

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - Clemson is where it needs to be as they head to Florida State.
The undefeated Tigers are the only team in the nation ranked in the top 10 in both total defense and offense.
Over the weekend, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence put together his best performance to date. Against North Carolina State, he set career highs in completions (26), attempts (39) and passing yards (308).
Head coach Dabo Swinney says Lawrence is a little more confident and in command of what he's doing between the lines.
"He's a young player, but it's just kind of slowing down for him," said Swinney. "He did an awesome job. He's settling in. Making plays with his legs. He's confident. He's not a freshman anymore. He's a more seasoned guy."
Lawrence is grateful for the opportunity to be in Tiger Town.
"Just blessed to be at a place like this," added Lawrence. "The coaches we have and the people here, it's a special place. I think about that more than playing for the number two team in the country, or whatever, you know?"
This weekend, Lawrence leads the Tigers into Tallahassee. Clemson enters as a confident group of cats. Although Swinney is 1-4 all-time at Florida State, he did secure the victory on his last visit in 2016.
"We've had some bad things happen down there," said Swinney. "It was something we had not done. We were able to get it done. That was a big deal for us. It gives you a lot of confidence."
That win two years ago set the Tigers up to chase history. On Saturday, Clemson can become the first ACC school to win four straight league games against Florida State.
"It would be big," added Swinney. "This is a prideful group that's very aware of the opportunities that they have outside of what our team goals are. They kind of all have their own goals within the goals. A lot of things they'd love to do."
The Tigers have pride and so do the Seminoles. Despite their 4-3 record, FSU's beginning to hit its stride under first-year head coach Willie Taggart.
"It's a dangerous football team," said Swinney, "that I think is figuring out its identity and buying into what Willie is trying to do."
Not to mention, FSU has a ton of talent.
"Only time we out, so-called, recruited them was last year," said Swinney. "They got a bunch of cats. They got a bunch of good football players on that roster."
Clemson travels to Tallahassee to face the Seminoles Saturday at noon.
