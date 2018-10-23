Benedict vs Voorhees pre-season basketball game turns into a brawl between fans and team members

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A pre-season basketball game got completely out of hand tonight when a brawl broke out between fans and team members at tonight's exhibition game at Benedict College.
Benedict was playing against Voorhees College when the fight broke out.
There's no specific reason as to how or why the fight started and no injuries were reported.
The school is reviewing the matter and will decide on the next step of punishment for those on the team that were involved in the incident.
The school issued a statement addressing the situation on Twitter.
“The incident during the scrimmage tonight between Benedict College and Voorhees College does not represent the behavior nor the athletic conduct that we support at Benedict. To our guests, students, families and fans, we apologize that your experience tonight was not enjoyable.”
