CPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Norman St. shooting

Michael Griffin has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting.
By Emily Smith | October 22, 2018 at 12:04 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 12:24 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Michael Paul Griffin, 32, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Stolen Weapon.

Griffin is accused of shooting the victim who has been previously identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as Jerri Lynn Sigmon. The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday on Norman Street.

After the shooting, EMS transported Sigmon to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Initially, Griffin was accused of telling CPD investigators that the victim was shot and killed during a home break-in. Griffin and Sigmon lived together at the time of the incident.

Griffin is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

