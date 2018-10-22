CPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Norman St. shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department investigators have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.
Michael Paul Griffin, 32, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Stolen Weapon.
Griffin is accused of shooting the victim who has been previously identified by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as Jerri Lynn Sigmon. The incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday on Norman Street.
After the shooting, EMS transported Sigmon to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Initially, Griffin was accused of telling CPD investigators that the victim was shot and killed during a home break-in. Griffin and Sigmon lived together at the time of the incident.
Griffin is currently housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
