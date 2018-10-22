SCDHEC offers free flu shots at 3 locations beginning this week

By WIS News 10 Staff | October 22, 2018 at 10:21 AM EST - Updated October 22 at 10:22 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolinians six months of age and older can receive flu shots at no cost at three upcoming walk-in clinics provided by the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The flu shot clinics will be held in Greenville, Lexington and North Charleston on Friday, Oct. 26. No appointment is needed for these events. Children under the age of 16 will need to have a parent or legal guardian present.

Dr. Tracy Foo, DHEC Immunization Medical Consultant, encourages everyone six months and older to be vaccinated every flu season.

"Getting your flu vaccine protects not only you, but your whole family and community," she said. "Last flu season was one of the worst in recent years and highlights the importance of getting your flu vaccine."

The flu shot clinics will be held at the following locations:

  • Greenville - Grace Church  2801 Pelham Road   10 a.m.-2 p.m. 
  • Lexington - Lexington County Health Department  1070 S. Lake Drive   9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 
  • North Charleston - R.B. Stall High School  3625 Ashley Phosphate Road   10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To learn more about flu prevention and where to get vaccinated, visit scdhec.gov/health/flu.

