Local doctor warns virus is “incredibly rare,′ but parents should be aware

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It may look like polio and act like polio… but it isn’t polio.
In fact, according to Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch – a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital – polio was eradicated from the U.S. in the late 1980’s. Plus, there’s a vaccine for that.
But nationwide since 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control, there has been an uptick in a virus called “Acute Flaccid Myelitis” or “AFM.” The virus infects the nervous system and the spinal cord, which can cause paralysis. The CDC has seen an uptick in cases since 2014.
There have been more than 120 reports of potential cases this year nationwide, with 62 of those cases confirmed. One case has been confirmed in South Carolina.
"AFM a lot of times will spike during the fall and winter seasons,” Dr. Burch said. “We think that's because there are viral infections that are easily passed around."
Dr. Burch encourages parents not to panic. While the CDC works to learn more about the rare virus, potential causes are still not entirely known by experts. There are different potential causes, according to the CDC, like viruses and environmental toxins, but they’re still working to learn more.
"We've had one case in South Carolina out of all these cases,” Dr. Burch said. “So just live your life like you normally would.”
Dr. Burch told WIS the best way to prevent your child from contracting AFM is to vaccinate your child and make sure they’re practicing proper hand hygiene. For more information on AFM from the CDC, click here.
