Lexington Co. man sentenced to 40 years for the shooting death of girlfriend

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Lexington County man received a sentence of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in relation to the shooting death of his girlfriend on the 1700 block of Stahl Street.
In the early morning of November 19th Derrick Davon Sligh, 29, shot his girlfriend Marquita "Tasha" Mobley, 33, in the bedroom of the apartment they shared during a verbal argument. Mobley was severely wounded and fell to the floor.
Investigators say Sligh then left the bedroom and shot Mobley's brother, Jirmane Mobley, 29, who was sitting on a couch in the living room of the home. Sligh fired multiple shots at Jirmane, seriously injuring him.
Sligh then returned to the bedroom where Marquita laid injured on the floor and shot her again, this time fatally wounding her.
Investigators determined that Marquita and her brother were unarmed. Sligh fired 12 rounds from his handgun before fleeing the scene in a vehicle and discarding the murder weapon.
Marquita’s young child was in the home at the time the crime occurred and communicated with a 911 dispatcher until The Cayce Department of Public Safety and EMS medics arrived to render aid.
Jirmane suffered a gunshot to the back that left him paralyzed.
According to the autopsy report, Marquita suffered five gunshot wounds, including a fatal gunshot to the head.
Sligh was arrested in Richland County on the evening of November 19th after a manhunt lead by SLED and Cayce DPS.
In addition to his guilty plea to murder, Sligh also pled guilty to the charge of attempted murder in relation to the shooting of Jirmane Mobley. He received a concurrent sentence of 30 years.
