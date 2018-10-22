FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: A number of accidents are delaying traffic across Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A number of vehicle accidents are happening across Lexington County at this hour.
According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety CAD, there are three accidents troopers are working in Lexington County.
The first, a fatal collision on I-26 westbound near the 1119 mile-marker, happened just before 2 p.m.
The second collision with injuries happened just before 3 p.m. and has the roadway blocked in Lexington County on Fairview Road at Calks Ferry Road.
The third collision involves an entrapment on Fairview Road and Charles Town Road.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the areas as first responders attend the scenes.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.