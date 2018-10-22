FIRST ALERT: Tracking another dip in our temps, along with more rain

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for another dip in our temperatures over the next several days along with some rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect highs in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows will be in the 40s.
· Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sunshine and clouds.
· Thursday brings increasing clouds and highs in the 60s.
· An area of low pressure will track closer to South Carolina into Friday, giving way to a cold rain Friday and possibly into early Saturday.
· Highs in Friday will be in the mid 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through our Monday night, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. It won’t be quite as cold, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
For your Tuesday, we’ll likely see clouds and sunshine. Most of the area should be dry, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. High temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.
Wednesday brings another day of warm temperatures with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of an area of low pressure that will track along the northern Gulf Coast. That low will spread a cold rain over the Midlands into Friday. Right now, rain chances are around 60%. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only reach the mid 50s Friday.
Some showers are possible early in the day Saturday. Rain chances are at 30% for now. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Not As Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NE 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Most Areas Dry. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: N/NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High temperatures in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
