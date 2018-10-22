City of Cayce fires City Manager Brian Watkins after three months on the job

CAYCE, SC (WIS) - The City of Cayce will have a new city manager next month and we are working to find out why the last city manager is off the job.
The city announced today that Tracy Hegler will fill the position that Brian Watkins once held. She will start on Nov. 19.
The City of Cayce says it voted to end “without cause” the relationship with Watkins earlier this week. He had been on the job since July 23, 2018. A City of Cayce spokesperson said it was a unanimous vote of Council and cannot further discuss employment matters.
In a release sent on Oct. 19, the city says Hegler, who is currently the Director of Community Planning and Development for Richland County, has had many years of management and planning experience.
In her current position, Tracy oversees the County’s zoning, land development permitting, long-range planning, floodplain management, conservation and sustainability initiatives, community development, tax assessments, registering of deeds, business licenses, and building inspections. Tracy holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in Sociology and a Master’s Degree from Florida State University in Urban and Regional Planning.
“Tracy will bring a unique planning background and a management approach that will have her working closely with our neighborhoods, attending and promoting our many wonderful Cayce events, and meeting with our commissions and foundations - all to ensure the City’s focus on excellence and customer service. She will be a great addition to our team and a great City Manager for our citizens, our staff and our City,” stated Cayce Mayor, Elise Partin.
Hegler has stated she is a “people’s Manager” who places a strong emphasis on empowering staff, improving quality of life for our citizens, and ensuring that Cayce continues to be a vibrant community that maintains its hometown feel.
