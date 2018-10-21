Funeral for murdered NC state trooper to be held today in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) - A large crowd is expected at South Columbus High School Sunday for the funeral for NC State Trooper Kevin Conner.
Conner was shot and killed earlier this week during a traffic stop along U.S. 701. Raheem Davis, 20, is charged with his murder.
Below is a video showing the arrival of NC State Trooper Kevin Conner’s body to a private ceremony being held in South Columbus County as well as a few pictures showing preparations for this afternoon’s funeral:
A visitation for Conner is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, followed by a funeral service. Both will take place at the school, where a large gathering of local law enforcement officials is expected to be in attendance.
Additionally, law enforcement agencies from other states have arrived to show support; including Alabama, California. Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Virginia, & Wyoming.
Those wishing to attend should follow message boards on US 701 to the appropriate parking areas.
The funeral service is private, but media has been invited to observe the event outside of the school for the beginning and end of the ceremony. WECT plans to carry those moments live on Facebook, which are roughly scheduled for Noon and 5 p.m.
WECT Reporter Chelsea Donovan will have reports on the service tonight at 6 and during the late news after football.”
