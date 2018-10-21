Fatal single-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Lee County

Fatal single-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Lee County
One person in Lee County is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash according to officials with SC Highway Patrol.
By Jazmine Greene | October 20, 2018 at 10:36 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 10:48 PM

LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - One person in Lee County is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash according to officials with SC Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was reportedly traveling eastbound on Green Lane when the driver ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overcorrected causing the crash.

The driver died from injuries sustained at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.

They were not wearing a seat belt.

We are waiting to hear from the Lee County Coroner's office for more details.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.