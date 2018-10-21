Deputies charge man caught in woods after bank robbery in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has officially charged a man in connection to an armed bank robbery that happened Saturday morning.
Erico Foster, 39, is charged with armed robbery.
Deputies responded to the TD Bank, located at 8500 Farrow Road around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in response to a bank robbery.
A description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were given, and additional deputies were called until the vehicle was found.
Deputies were then able to track and locate the suspect, who has been identified as Foster, in the woods near Flint Lake Drive.
