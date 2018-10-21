Coroner identifies woman shot and killed in early Saturday morning shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the woman who died in an early Saturday morning shooting.
The coroner said autopsy results show that Jerri Lynn Sigmon, 25, of West Columbia died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Columbia Police said Sigmon was found shot at the 4800 block of Norman Street just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
