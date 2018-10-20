From unbeaten to beatdown: Tigers smack Pack in 41-7 rout

CLEMSON, SC (TigerNet) - The battle of unbeaten teams turned into a beatdown.
No. 3 Clemson held NC State scoreless for three quarters, smashing previously undefeated No. 16 NC State 41-7 in front of a sold-out Death Valley crowd Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC while NC State falls to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the ACC.
The Tigers jumped out to a 24-0 lead at the half and never looked back in winning their seventh consecutive game in the series and 14th out of the last 15.
For more on this game visit, TigerNet.com.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.