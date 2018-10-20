SC officer pulls over mayor during first day on duty

A dozen Myrtle Beach police officers were welcomed to the force on Friday in front of friends and family. Bagpipes preceded the ceremony, held at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center. This actually was the second time for oath-taking. The officers graduated from the Criminal Justice Academy earlier this year and took their oaths right before Hurricane Florence. Since family members weren't on hand then, the department scheduled the formal event. The new officers are Aaron Allston, Charlotte Becker, Zachary Chestnut, John Graves, Troy Gross, James Ignaszewski, Amanda Johnston, Jackson Lange, Bryan Levy, Charles Nycum, Vincent Padavano and Justin Sterbenz. Myrtle Beach Police Department #myrtlebeach #cityofmyrtlebeach