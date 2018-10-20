Report: LA man arrested after claiming he hired hitman

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police arrested a man from Gonzales who allegedly told his ex-girlfriend he hired a hit man, according to probable cause documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Around noon on Friday, police were called to a location on Florida Street regarding a disturbance. The victim had called authorities saying her ex-boyfriend, Brady Dugas, was harassing her at her job.
The victim told police Dugas had arrived at her job and started yelling for her to come out. When she refused, Dugas claimed he hired a hit man from New Orleans who would be arriving at noon, according to probable cause documents.
An officer arrived to find the victim and Dugas at the back of the location. The victim told authorities she and Dugas got into an argument that turned physical. She said Dugas pushed her to the ground, causing a laceration on her knee.
Upon further investigation, officers learned Dugas had been advised several times to not contact the victim and has caused disturbances at the victim’s job before.
Dugas was arrested and charged with stalking, simple assault and simple battery.
