Nonprofit organization is searching for the next ‘Military Child of the Year’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Attention military brats!
A national nonprofit organization is accepting nominations for their 2019 Military Child of the Year Awards.
Operation Homefront is searching for seven military kids ages 13 to 18 to be recipients of the awards. Six Military Child of the Year recipients will represent a branch of the armed forces - the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard. The seventh award is the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation which will to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional, or global challenge.
“Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year® Awards recognize the extraordinary young people in military families who serve alongside their parents and excel while facing the pressures and uncertainties associated with military life,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “As we have seen for the past decade of awards ceremonies we have hosted, military kids are known for having a strong inner compass that guides them to lead, to volunteer, and to serve others and their communities. I encourage those in the military community and beyond to consider nominating a military child for this national level recognition of exceptional service.”
All seven Military Child of the Year Award recipients will be flown with a parent or guardian to Washington, D.C., and recognized at the April 18 gala, where they will receive $10,000 each and a laptop computer. The recipient of the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation will also receive donated business expertise in bringing their creative solution to market.
“Working hard to be extremely involved can be difficult because oftentimes I would question whether or not it was all worth it. When I found out I won, I was in awe. It gave me a realization that hard work does really pay off. It was an opportunity and moment I will never forget,” said 2018 National Guard Military Child of the Year® Aaron Hall of Coarsegold, Calif.
To nominate a kid for the award, you can visit the military child of the year website and click the nominations tab. Nomination fields include when and how long a parent has deployed, number of family moves, Gold Star Family or Exceptional Family Member Program status, whether a parent is a wounded service member, nominee’s volunteerism, and five short answers as to why the nominee is deserving.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.