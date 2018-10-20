Deputies: 1 in custody, caught in woods after bank robbery in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bank robbery and one person is in custody after hiding in the woods.
Deputies responded to the TD Bank, located at 8500 Farrow Road around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in response to a bank robbery.
A description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were given, and additional deputies were called until the vehicle was found.
Deputies were then able to track and locate the suspect in the woods near Flint Lake Drive.
The name of the suspect was not given by the sheriff’s department. The investigation is ongoing and all charges are pending.
