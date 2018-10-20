CPD investigation underway in woman’s early-morning shooting death

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman early Saturday.
Police say the woman was found shot at the 4800 block of Norman Street just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
The woman, whose name has not been released, died shortly after being taken to a local hospital. Investigators are working to gather more information on this case.
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.