Celebrity athletes played softball in the rain for the SC Youth Diabetes Association

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Athletes from all different sports came out to support the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association. They played a Celebrity Softball Game, even sticking it out in the rain.
The annual game had been taking place in Mauldin for the last four years, but event organizers decided to move the game to the Lexington County Blowfish Baseball Stadium for its fifth year.
Participants include Tampa Bay, Ray Nick Ciuffo. Former Gamecocks Nicki Blue, Olivia Lawrence, Colby Holmes, and Adam Westmoreland, as well as former Blowfish Chris Singleton, Colie Bowers, and Kyle Martin, will also be in attendance.
“As a parent of a child with diabetes, it’s a big deal to think that you’ve got somebody on your side. Somebody that’s trying to help better your kid’s life, better another child’s life that has diabetes in any way shape of form. Just that somebody’s paying attention and wants your child to know that they can grow up and do anything be it baseball, major league, football and college, whatever. They can do anything that anybody else can, said a volunteer with SCYDA, Traci Scott.
Along with the actual softball game, there was a home run derby and silent auction. The athletes took part in an autograph session with the fans ahead of today’s game, as well.
