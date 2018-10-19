Trinity Bazaar celebrates 70 years in the Capital City

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -The Trinity Bazaar has long been a staple in the Capital City, and this Saturday the event will celebrate 70 years! The Bazaar started in 1948 as a fundraiser to help fight Tuberculosis. Today, the event brings in thousands of dollars and benefits different nonprofits around the Midlands.
The Trinity Bazaar boasts a massive rummage sale, homemade food, arts and crafts and a children's carnival among other things.
Organizers say the event is an opportunity to give back to the Columbia community where the church has existed for more than 200 years.
“We have a big history of wanting to give back,” co-chair of the Bazaar Christie James said. “We’ve been in the center of Columbia since our beginnings, and we’ve watched the city grow and have been a part of that growth- and we’re really grateful for our city. We love the chance to welcome the city to our home and also to give back and share what we have with the community.”
The Trinity Bazaar will start tomorrow at 9am and run until 2pm at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Sumter Street.
All proceeds this year will benefit Sistercare, Toby’s Place, Transitions Homeless Center, Alala Cancer Society and Jumpstart Prison Ministries.
